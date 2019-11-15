Men in Sheds group revamps dolls’ house to bring in funds for two causes

At a recent Hawley Auction in Beverley, Western Wolds Men in Sheds were delighted to achieve the sale of a refurbished dolls’ house, renovated by one of its members.

The proceeds of the sale were divided between the Western Wolds and Teenage Cancer Trust charities.

Caroline Hawley, the expert auctioneer who features on such programmes as BBC show Flog It and Bargain Hunt, very generously fitted in the doll’s house for auction at short notice and waived the auctioneer’s normal commission fee.

The dolls’ house was kindly donated by a 24 year old young lady recovering from breast cancer.

Her father had given her the toy about 20 years ago and as a result it required some repair such as replacement of all the discoloured windowpanes.

The task was taken on by Western Wolds Men in Sheds member Brian Ford, who, at 90 years old, still had plenty of skills and enthusiasm to carry out the refurbishment.

A spokesman for the group said: “Western Wolds Men in Sheds has been operating from its base in Holme on Spalding Moor for nearly a year, open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 4pm and always welcomes new members.

“Its strap line is Tools, Tinkering, Talk and Tea and so prospective members interested in any of those activities are invited to make enquiries by ringing or texting 07958 556888 or via email at westernwoldsmis@gmail.com.

“We look forward to greeting new members.”