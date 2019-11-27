Melbourne Chapel’s gifts campaign

Melbourne Chapel was a hive of activity recently as children from the Awesome Club with their parents, grandparents and other supporters filled 93 shoeboxes with gifts for the Link to Hope Shoebox Appeal.

Each box was wrapped in Christmas paper and will go to families or the elderly in countries such as Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Albania and the Ukraine.

People also knitted blankets to send out as conditions in some of these countries can be extremely cold.

A spokesman at the chapel said: “Thank you to everyone who donated or helped out, it is really appreciated.”

