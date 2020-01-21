Melbourne chapel cheques for charities

Janet Hayton presents cheques to Bob Smailes (YAA) and Jonathan McCarthy (St Leonard's Hospice).
A cheque presentation took place at a recent monthly sale held at Melbourne Methodist Chapel.

On behalf members and friends, Janet Hayton presented cheques worth £600 pounds to Bob Smailes of Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Jonathan McCarthy of St Leonard’s Hospice.

Earlier a cheque had also been given to ACTOM Foundation, Kenya. The money had been raised by a team of volunteers at the monthly sales held at the chapel selling bric-a-brac, toys,books, cakes, plants and serving jam and cream scones with tea or coffee.

A spokesman said: “Monthly community lunches at the chapel are organised by Ruth Steels once a month. Ruth is supported by a good team who cook and serve the lunches. Donations raised from the lunches amounted to £765 which was given to Martin House. This is a fantastic achievement, so well done everyone.”