McCarthy and Stone’s team in Pocklington helps to raise £200,000

McCarthy and Stone’s team in Pocklington has helped to raise an incredible £200,000 through a year-long fundraising partnership with national reading charity Coram Beanstalk.

Ginny Lunn, managing director for Coram Beanstalk, said: “This is a phenomenal fundraising achievement. McCarthy and Stone’s wonderful employees and residents in Pocklington have gone to great lengths to raise £200,000 for us.”

Coram Beanstalk recruits, trains and supports volunteers to provide one-to-one support to children aged 3 – 13 years old who have fallen behind with their reading levels and confidence.

For more information about McCarthy and Stone in Pocklington, please call 0800 201 4739 or go to www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.