Market Weighton walkers raise £500 for Children in Need cause

For the fourth successive year, BBC Countryfile’s Children in Need funds will be boosted by around £500 from local walkers in Market Weighton.

On Sunday, October 6, organisers of Walking for Health in the town offered walkers a five mile and two mile sponsored walk along the beautiful Wolds Way to raise funds for Children in Need in the UK.

Over the past four years, £2,000 has been sent to the BBC Countryfile’s charity from Market Weighton Walkers and this year’s walk alone raised £388 on the day, and with sponsorships to come in the total should top £500.

Organiser Barry Sedgwick said: “I am delighted with the result – a great effort especially on such a rainy day – and I would like to thank all those 45 walkers and eight well-behaved dogs who turned up.”