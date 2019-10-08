Market Weighton walkers raise £500 for Children in Need cause

Walkers gather for the Children in Need event at Market Weighton.
For the fourth successive year, BBC Countryfile’s Children in Need funds will be boosted by around £500 from local walkers in Market Weighton.

On Sunday, October 6, organisers of Walking for Health in the town offered walkers a five mile and two mile sponsored walk along the beautiful Wolds Way to raise funds for Children in Need in the UK.

Over the past four years, £2,000 has been sent to the BBC Countryfile’s charity from Market Weighton Walkers and this year’s walk alone raised £388 on the day, and with sponsorships to come in the total should top £500.

Organiser Barry Sedgwick said: “I am delighted with the result – a great effort especially on such a rainy day – and I would like to thank all those 45 walkers and eight well-behaved dogs who turned up.”