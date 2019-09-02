Market Weighton Town Council continues fight to save park’s skate ramp

Market Weighton Town Council is continuing its fight to retain the skate ramp at the Memorial Playing Fields.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council has issued a noise abatement order, telling the town council to remove the skate ramp or face a heavy fine and ongoing daily costs for every day it remains after this Friday (September 6).

The order was issued following complaints from a number of residents in houses nearby, built since the new skate ramp was installed.

Residents said the new ramps installed in 2017 are larger and noiser than the older ramp from 2003.

Market Weighton Town Council removed a large section of the ramps in 2018 after first being served an order.

Town Mayor Peter Hemmerman said: “Residents are hell bent on stopping noisy children from using the playground altogether.”

Cllr Hemmerman has written to the head of environmental health at the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, urging him to withdraw the order as the town council cannot break the law but must also support the views of its residents.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The council has received a number of complaints about the noise coming from the skate ramp at the Memorial Playing Fields, which resulted in an abatement notice being served on Market Weighton Town Council.

“The appeal period has expired and we have been informed by Market Weighton Town Council of its intention to remove the skate park during the first week of September.”