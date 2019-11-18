Market Weighton’s Christmas Lights Switch-on takes place on Thursday, December 5

This year’s Market Weighton Christmas Lights Switch-on event will take place on Thursday, December 5.

The grand switch-on will be held near the Giant Bradley statue at 6.15pm.

Roads leading to the High Street will be closed from 5.15pm on the day.

A number of activities have been organised to keep all family members happy.

Vixen 101 will be providing entertainment, there will be market stalls, children’s rides, a fire engine and police car, Hull FC’s Mark Sneyd, Brian’s Balloons, School Choir and Dancers, a chance to visit Father Christmas, craft stalls in the town hall, and the Odd One Out Competition (entry forms available from Council Office and paper shop after Monday,November 25).