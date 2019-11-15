Market Weighton meeting set to discuss forming a new Youth Action Group

Market Weighton Town Council has called a public meeting at the Town Hall to address the lack of facilities for the area’s youngsters.

The meeting, on Wednesday, November 20, at 7.30pm in the High Street venue will gauge opinion about the possibility of forming a Youth Action Group.

The group would include residents, volunteers, community organisations and funders to investigate solving the perceived lack of youth provision in the town.

The Mayor, Cllr Peter Hemmerman, has met and spoke with various bodies who are willing to take part and it is hoped local volunteers will also get involved.

In the past the town has had problems with youths causing anti-social behaviour issues in the town centre and other public areas and parks.

The councillors feel it is important to engage with the younger element who, although not presently causing problems, may do so in the future unless provision is made to create facilities aimed at keeping them entertained and involved with the community.

There are many funding opportunities so the council is not expecting any drain on financial resources or increase in council tax to subsidise the initiative.

Coun Hemmerman said: “I and my fellow councillors are aware of the problems but do not feel we have the expertise to act on our own.

“As a council we can make decisions based on advice from qualified youth workers and involved community organisations, and we are looking to draw down from the available skills among local residents and organisations so we do it right the first time.

“The meeting will be open to anyone who feels they can offer a contribution so please come along and air your views – we are listening.”