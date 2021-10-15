Market Weighton firm’s tracking system praised by police after quad bike is recovered

This quad bike was recovered by using the Simplytrak system.

Simplytrak’s system is helping to fight the war on rural vehicle crime across the East Riding having partnered with North Yorkshire’s Rural Crime Division to track and recover a stolen quad bike.

The tracking system earnt the respect of The North Yorkshire Rural Crime Division after it was used to track and locate a recently stolen quad bike.

Sergeant Arfan Rahouf from the North Yorkshire Rural Task Force was involved in the vehicle recovery operation and he commended the tracking software after being impressed by Simplytrak’s speedy response and the software’s ability to pinpoint the stolen vehicle’s exact location.

PC Arfan said: “We received fantastic service from Simplytrak. The tracking kit enabled the team to locate, seize and recover the stolen quad within 24 hours.

“The problem with rural crime is it is not high enough up the agenda for people. If you take a quad bike from a farmer then that is their livelihood gone for a couple of days – if not weeks – until it can be retrieved or replaced and the impact of it is massive.”

Since the introduction of the Rural Task Force over three years ago, rural crime has fallen. However, PC Rahouf sadded: “The force has seen an increase in farm and agricultural theft, in particular quad bike thefts.”

Ian Wood, managing director said: “The tracker demonstrated its capabilities perfectly and impressed both the officers involved in the quad’s recovery and the private owner – who has now purchased the system for the rest of the fleet of vehicles.