Market Weighton couple Mary and Les celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

Market Weighton couple Mary and Les Moor celebrate their 60th anniversary at a garden party.

A Market Weighton couple recently celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

Mary and Les Moor met at Market Weighton Secondary School’s Valentine Dance in 1959 and married two years later at Aughton Church, Bubwith, in 1961.

The happy couple originally lived on Southgate before moving to Princess Road shortly after where they still live.

They had daughters Dianne in 1964 and Yvonne in 1965.

Yvonne said: “They now have three grandsons Daniel, Liam and Alex, great grandson Oscar and great granddaughter Maisie.