Market Weighton Council set to host open art exhibition and is looking for suitable entries

Market Weighton Town Council will host its first Open Art Exhibition in the new town hall this January.

Entry will be open to all artists in the East Riding, amateur or professional.

The town hall will be open to receive entries on Friday and Saturday, January 10 and 11 between 10am and 2pm with the exhibition open to the public from Monday, January 20 to Saturday, February 1.

Full details , conditions, and entry forms are available on the council website www.marketweightontowncouncil.gov.uk and click on the events tab or forms can be collected from the Town Hall at 37 High Street, Market Weighton.

People can also receive an email copy of the forms by sending a request to clerical@marketweightonbtowncouncil.gov.uk.