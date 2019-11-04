Market Weighton Community Players put on double bill of comedy

The curtain goes up this Thursday (November 7) on the latest production by the Market Weighton Community Players, as amateur thespians bring a double-bill of comedy to the stage.

Outside the Box, by JPS Yates, is a one-act play satirising office life where the office workers are nursery toys which face difficult times. The “HR” fairy announces that there are to be cuts in the toy department – who will go? This production contains some adult themes.

That will be followed by a potted pantomime, all in rhyme. Forty Winks Beauty, written by Richard Tydeman, sees the star being awakened not by the prince, who is late, but by Charley Prince, a teddy boy! Luckily the day is saved, albeit unwittingly, by the wicked fairy Maud.

Director Noreen Thorp said: “We read through Outside the Box in the summer and felt such satire reflected the British tradition. Forty Winks Beauty gives an alternative sort of pantomime with the challenge for the cast of keeping the rhyme going. They’re both quite short plays and great fun to watch.”

The comedies will run for four performances from Thursday 7 to Saturday 9 November at Shiptonthorpe Village Hall, Station Road, with evening shows at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £7 on the Thursday and £8 for all other performances, from 07734 226667, the Paper Shop on High Street, Market Weighton, reserve by email: marketweightoncommunityplayers@gmail.com, or pay on the door.