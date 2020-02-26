Mark World Down Syndrome Day as PAC exhibition ends

There’s a chance to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day at Pocklington Arts Centre later this month.

Join award-winning artist Sue Clayton on Saturday, March 21, 11am-1pm, as her exhibition Downright Marvellous at Large draws to a close.

The exhibition, which features portraits of adults with Down Syndrome and a giant pair of hand-knitted socks, will provide the backdrop for the event, which will include children’s craft activities, music, cake, and a pop-up exhibition entitled ‘This is Me’.

Sue, who put the exhibition together in honour of her son James, said: “Downright Marvellous at Large is a true celebration of adults with Downs at work and play, and I hope it has made a real impression on visitors.”

Alongside the portraits, the exhibition includes a giant pair of odd socks created using hand-knitted squares donated by members of the public.

Many people wear odd socks on WDSD, a global day that aims to raise awareness and promote independence, self-advocacy and freedom of choice for people with the congenital condition. Socks are used because their shape replicates that of the extra 21st chromosome that people with Down Syndrome have.