Margaret honoured for community work

People, businesses, building projects and community groups, including a Newton upon Derwent resident, have been honoured at the annual East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman’s Awards.

The ceremony, which was held at Bridlington Spa, celebrated the contributions made by individuals and organisations over the last year.

Margaret Horsley, from Newton upon Derwent, was a winner in the ‘Community - Individual’ category.

Margaret had invited everyone in the village to research the life and achievements of a forgotten WW1 villager, Harry Blanshard Wood, a decorated Victoria Cross and Military Medal war hero.

In 2018 there was an unveiling ceremony of a commemorative slab for Harry and an exhibition, about Harry and many other aspects and events of the 1st World War.

Three years ago the village chapel was threatened with closure so Margaret decided to lead the community to renovate the chapel.

She worked tirelessly on the joint Chapel and Community Centre, raising the funds for the renovation. The work on the building was completed just in time for the ceremony for Harry and it is now a place for villagers to meet.

A small group, under Margaret’s leadership, uncovered not only the life of Harry Wood but also the names of all the WW1 soldiers who are commemorated on a memorial in the village chapel.

Margaret said: “I’m overwhelmed and quite humbled by this award. We’ve done a lot in the village so it has been a real community effort and my husband, Trevor, has been a great support.

“It has reignited the community and there is so much more community spirit now.”

The finalists were all nominated by members of the public and invited to attend the ceremony where the winners were presented with their awards by chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Margaret Chadwick in her last engagement as chairman.

The awards were hosted by TV presenter Claire Frisby.