March Hare photo wins calendar contest

Every year, Fangfoss stages a photography competition with the favourite 12 images featuring in the next year’s calendar.

Sales of the calendar then brings in much-needed money to support Jubilee Park.

The overall winner of this year’s competition with a tremendous picture of a “March Hare” was Jane Shipley.

The Jubilee Park Committee congratulated Jane, who was also placed joint third in the competition. Second prize was awarded to Steve Chittock, who took a charming photo of a baby owl in his garden.

The winner of the Junior prize was Angus Hamilton who captured a photograph of a dog on a bale.

A spokesman said: “Well done Angus – your picture will take pride of place in the calendar. There were some tremendous entries this year. The calendar is now on sale from a committee member or at Fangfoss pottery (call 01759 368384).”