Major six-week exhibition marks the reopening of Pocklington Art Centre’s studio

An eexample of the works to be featured in ‘Mixed Messages’ by East Riding Artists at PAC.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Mixed Messages’, which will run in the venue’s studio from Tuesday, September 21 to Thursday, October 28, features paintings, ceramics, sculptures, and jewellery created by members of East Riding Artists (ERA).

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “It is a pleasure to welcome East Riding Artists back to PAC and it is fantastic to finally be re-opening our exhibition spaces.

“With the return of our cinema screenings, live events and now our exhibitions, the arts centre is once again welcoming plenty of visitors back through the doors which is wonderful.”

The annual show has become a key date in the artists’ calendar with the exhibition traditionally attracting hundreds of visitors to the venue.

ERA chair Larry Malkin said: “This is a wonderful venue for artists from across the whole of the East Riding to showcase their work.

“ERA goes from strength to strength and this is one of the first in an evolving programme of exhibitions and events extending well into 2022.”

Entry to the exhibition is free, during opening hours only. Please note the venue is currently operating temporary changes to its opening hours.

PAC is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 11am to 3pm, and Saturdays 10am to 1pm. Closed Wednesdays and Sundays.