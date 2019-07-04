Madge soars high on 90th birthday

A Pocklington pensioner has reached for the sky to celebrate a very special birthday.

Madge Hulme celebrated her 90th birthday on Wednesday, July 3 with a glider flight from Wolds Gliding Club, launched by aero tow to 2,000 feet and culminating in a loop-the-loop. Instructor Patricia Ridger took Madge to the skies, bringing back memories of when she first flew solo at the club at the age of 67.

A Wolds Glider Club spokesman said: “One of Madge’s three daughters, Ursula and husband John Clark from Seaton Ross, together with granddaughters Corrine and Phillippa and dear friend Dorothy from Lancashire were there to congratulate Madge at this remarkable event, made despite the fact that two years ago, Madge suffered a broken back while on holiday abroad.”