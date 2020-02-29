Long service rewarded at poultry firm

Twelve employees at a Middleton on the Wolds business have been rewarded for their long service.

Soanes Poultry’s nights and logistics manager Neil Mennell and production manager Allison Clark both received awards for achieving 20 years’ service whilst another 10 members of the 120-strong team were rewarded with a bonus for having 10 or more years’ service.

Soanes Poultry’s MD Nigel Upson was delighted to launch the new 10 years’ service reward initiative at the company’s annual party.

He said: “Many of these loyal, long serving team members have progressed within the business and it’s great to see these people thrive and grow along with us. 15 people, or 13% of our team, have worked for Soanes for a combined total of 265 years.”