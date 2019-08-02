Local effigies in new publication

Churches at Goodmanham and Middleton on the Wolds are featured in a new book that looks at Medieval effigies.

The book, entitled Interpreting Medieval Effigies: The Evidence from Yorkshire to 1400, is written by Brian and Moira Gittos.

The tome is an archaeological study and the end product of 40 years research.

The publication explores Yorkshire’s medieval effigies in great detail, demonstrating what a rich resource they are.

Yorkshire has 231 of these seven hundred year old carved figures, which are to be found right across the county.

Originally from 143 different sites, the great majority are still in the churches where they were originally set up and where, hundreds of year later, they can still be seen by anyone who visit the places of worship.

Brian and Moira painstakingly examined every figure, collecting a wealth of information about what those who created these monuments originally intended, including the costume the figures wear, the way they were carved, how they were originally displayed, their history and whom they commemorate.

A spokesman said: “Brian and Moira hope this book will help people understand the effigies they see in Yorkshire’s churches and, by arousing interest, assist in making sure they survive for many more centuries.

“One clear message which came from writing the book is that you have never finished dealing with this rich and complex material.

“There is always something to discover and new light to shine on even the most familiar of objects.”

Interpreting Medieval Effigies: The Evidence From Yorkshire to 1400 is hardback, 241 pages long with over 300 black and white photographs, 77 colour plates, a full listing of effigies and a distribution map.

The book (ISBN 978-1-78925-128-9) is published by Oxbow Books at £40 and is available to buy now.