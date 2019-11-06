Local author visits Pocklington to discuss the shameful family secret which inspired his novel

Local author Finn Dervan is set to visit Pocklington School to give a talk on the discovery of a family secret that inspired him to write Serenity Song, a historical thriller based on the legacy of the Irish War of Independence.

He will be speaking on Friday, November 15 in the Gruggen Room, Pocklington School, between 4pm and 5pm. This event is open to the public.

His novel follows James Lucas as he embarks on a similar quest. But very soon, he learns that in small town Ireland, there is a reason the past remains buried. Since its sell out launch at Waterstones in York this summer, the novel has met with critical acclaim.

Finn said: “I am honoured to have been asked to visit this beautiful part of Yorkshire to share my story. Writing the book was great fun and if I can shed some light on a complicated period of British history and help people make sense of the ever changing relationship between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, then I am happy. I am really looking forward to spending the evening in Pocklington amongst fellow bibliophiles.”

Tickets are free and can be booked online by visiting https://www.trybooking.co.uk/NJV or by emailing boxoffice@pocklingtonschool.com.