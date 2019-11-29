Lions return with Rocking Rudolph

The Pocklington District Lions and Derwent Lions Clubs will be out and about supporting Santa and the ever-popular Rocking Rudolph sleigh.

Each year the clubs visit various town and village locations, bringing Christmas cheer and raising money for good causes.

This year the sleigh has been revamped thanks to a crowdfunding campaign and the hard work of Andrew Wilkinson, who attends various events with his illuminated tractor.

Santa will be at Pocklington’s Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 1 and the Market Weighton Light switch-on event on Thursday, December 5.

Rocking Rudolph and Santa will be around Pocklington on Wednesday, December 4; Monday, December 9; Wednesday, December 11; Wednesday, December 18; Friday, December 20 and Monday December 23.

The sleigh will feature at the Tesco store in Market Weighton on Sunday, December 15 and at Sainsbury’s, Pocklington on Saturday, December Sunday 14 and Sunday, December 22

It is also visiting Market Weighton on Monday, December 16.

Meanwhile, the Derwent Lions sleigh will be visiting villages in the area.

These include: Wheldrake (Sunday, December 8, 5.30pm, Monday, December 9, 6.30pm Elvington (Tuesday, December 10, 6pm); Melbourne (Thursday, December 12, 6.30pm); Dunnington (Saturday, December 14, 5.30pm, Sunday, December 15, 5.30pm; Sutton and Newton Upon Derwent (Tuesday, December 17, 6pm); Seaton Ross (Wednesday, December 18, 6.30pm); Stamford Bridge (Saturday, December 21, 5.30pm, Sunday, December 22, 5.30pm, Monday, December 23, 6.30pm to include the Cattons).

As usual dates and times subject to weather conditions and any other unforeseen problems.

Go to https://derwent.lionsclub.co for further details.

If you want to track Rocking Rudolph in real time go to the above website and click “Find Santa” (only available when Rocking Rudolph is out and dependent on a mobile signal).

Pocklington Lions Special Needs grotto, which takes place on Sunday, December 15 is now fully booked.

A Lions spokesman said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Karen Armitage and Hunters Estate Agents in Pocklington who have kindly donated the money to buy all the special gifts for the grotto.”

Derwent Lions Christmas Tree Recycling takes place at Escrick/Wheldrake/Dunnington on Saturday, January 4 and at Elvington/Sutton on Derwent/Newton on Derwent/Stamford Bridge on Sunday, January 5.

When booking online people will have the option to make a voluntary donation, with proceeds being split between St Leonards Hospice and other local causes supported by Derwent Lions.

Please go to https://derwent.lionsclub.co for more information.