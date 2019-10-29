Lions Clubs cash support for MS Society

People diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) will soon benefit from £3,000 raised by the Lions Clubs’ of York and Selby, who came together in the summer to stage a fabulous day of entertainment at Queen Margaret’s School in Escrick.

Celebrating their success, Lions recently gathered at the school to present a cheque to Tony Cardis of the York Branch of the MS Society. Presenting the award on behalf of all the York and Selby Lions Clubs, Derwent Lions president Ken Sutcliffe said: “We are delighted to help such a deserving cause, it is what Lionism is all about. I would like to thank everyone that contributed.”

After receiving the cheque Mr Cardis said: “With this money, York District Hospital specialist nurses and ourselves will be able to set up induction events to help local people who have the disease (and their families) understand how they can move forward with their lives. Thank you Lions.”