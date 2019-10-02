Lions’ campaign to replace sleigh

Pocklington and District Lions Club has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for a new Santa’s sleigh.

Each year the club visits various town and village locations with the popular Rocking Rudoph team, bringing Christmas cheer and raising money for good causes.

Its members have raised well over £100,000 over the last 25 years and bring pleasure across the area.

However, the sleigh unit was no longer fit for purpose, so the club had to replace the super structure.

Rudolph has been saved and spruced up ready to be placed on the new sleigh for this year’s Christmas fundraising drive.

The new sleigh will cost around £5,000 and members of the Lions Club are hoping people will support them as they build a new one.

A Lions spokesman said: “The previous rig has done us proud and the original Rudolph has been saved, spruced up and will be resplendent on the new sleigh unit.

“Andrew Wilkinson (he of the now famous Illuminated tractor) is toiling away to build a new sleigh.

“He is not taking any payment for all his hard work and all monies raised, over and above raw materials, will be going to his chosen charity, Cancer Research UK.

“In order that the Lions ensure every penny we collect at Christmas goes to good causes we are asking for donations from the community, businesses and others via the crowdfunding site.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/santassleigh to support the Lions Club campaign.

Lion Members give up a great deal of their time during the Christmas season and typically spend:

○ Approximately 20 Outings with the sleigh, Santa and collectors in December

○ Put in over 650 man hours (admin, sleigh prep, transport, on the streets)

○ Distribute over 500 children’s gifts free of charge (including a Grotto for special needs children)