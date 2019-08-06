Lion King show proves to be a roaring success

St Mary and St Joseph Catholic Primary School put on a wonderful performance of Disney’s The Lion King Junior at the Tom Stoppard Theatre at Pocklington School.

Parents, past pupils, friends of school, parishioners and members of the community came along to watch and enjoy seeing our children’s interpretation of a hit West End show.

Taking on the role of Rafiki.

All 100 pupils were involved in the performance, with many cast members performing solos, acting and dancing.

The whole school staff and many parents and grandparents also helped to make sure this was an amazing production.

A school spokesman said: “The props and costumes were amazing, and the support received from the Tom Stoppard Theatre was excellent.

“Our children were fantastic in their roles and thoroughly enjoyed the experience of performing on a professional stage to audiences of almost 200 people on each performance.

The pupils were fantastic in their roles during the Lion King performance.

“St Mary and St Joseph Catholic Primary School welcomes all children and families. For further information, please contact us on 0179 303287.”

