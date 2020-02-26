Linguist and author to give talk at school

World-renowned linguist and author Professor David Crystal OBE is visiting Pocklington School to deliver a public talk about the language of texting and other social media.

Texting, which often involves abbreviating words, peaked in popularity in the first decade of this century and spawned a variety of linguistic variations on newer social media channels such as Twitter.

Prof Crystal’s engaging style and infectious enthusiasm will entertain as much as inform as he focuses on the linguistic character of text messaging and the latest changes now taking place.

The talk, on Monday, March 23, will be perfect for A level English Language students, final year GCSE students as well as teachers and parents interested in Prof Crystal’s insightful exploration into the world of language.

There will be an opportunity to purchase books from a selection of Prof Crystal’s published works, meet the man himself and have books signed.

When he last visited the school, three years ago, Prof Crystal attracted students from schools across the region to his talk and created a real buzz among the wide range of ages present.

His many books on the English language include The Cambridge Encyclopedia of Language, The Cambridge Encyclopedia of the English Language, and several books on the language of Shakespeare.

He has been a consultant, contributor, or presenter on numerous radio and television programmes and series, and received an OBE for services to the English language in 1995.

Prof Crystal’s talk, supported by Wholecrop Marketing Ltd working with the local community, will take place at the Tom Stoppard Theatre, Pocklington School, at 6.30pm on March 23rd.

Tickets, priced £10 per person, are available via this link: https://www.trybooking.co.uk/QAR.