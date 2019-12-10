Lift service minibus bid gets £1,000 boost

A community transport charity for the elderly and disabled in this area is set to benefit from a new minibus after receiving a cash donation from a housebuilder.

Beverley Community Lift, which operates services in Pocklington, Market Weighton, and Holme on Spalding Moor, received £1,000 as part of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

Denise Sowden, from Beverley Community Lift, said: “We are so grateful to Persimmon Homes.

“We have been fundraising for a new minibus and have nearly reached our fundraising target, so Persimmon Homes’ donation is a great boost.”