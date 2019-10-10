Lifestylers chuffed with station revamp

Four pupils from Stamford Bridge Primary School have risen to the challenge set by Humberside Police Lifestyle 2019 to help improve their community.

During the summer holidays, Lottie Bailey, Ollie Bailey, Martha Whittaker and Tom Cain, also known as team Community Clan, transformed a community space in front of the Old Station Club.

With £315 raised from their coffee morning, the team have completely refurbished the area, including the addition of railway-themed planters to link with the Station Club and the new Community Youth Heritage Centre which is also being developed in the old station building.

A spokesman said: “The now colourful and welcoming patio is being well used by the Stamford Bridge community and by passing cyclists, too.”