Lifestyle team cleaning up the town

A team of four boys from St Mary and St Joseph Primary School have decided to take responsibility for making Pocklington a cleaner place to live in – and making it better for residents and nature.

The quartet, called the Pock Pickers, are taking part in a project called Lifestyle! which is managed by Humberside Police.

The team of four, which meets every Tuesday to tidy the town, are keen to work with the local community to ensure that Pocklington is a beautiful, glimmering area filled with wildlife that thrives throughout the community.

They are also undertaking an ecological survey at Pocklington Beck for the project.

One of the Pock Pickers said: “We realised that Pocklington had a fair amount of litter and became interested in helping the environment.”