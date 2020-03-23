Libraries, holiday park and cottages close across East Yorkshire amid virus outbreak

East Riding Council has issued a further update about events and facilities operated by its culture and customer services team, in the light of the latest guidance issued about coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England.

The council wishes to stress that the situation will continue to be reviewed on a daily basis.

The council is also exploring ideas for a range of things that residents will be able to do during these closures, and more details will follow in the coming days and weeks.

South Cliff Holiday Park, Bridlington : will close to all customers and owners today (Monday March 23). This decision follows urgent government advice that ‘essential travel does not include visits to camp sites or caravan parks for isolation purposes or holidays’. The government is encouraging people to remain in their primary residence, to avoid putting additional pressure on communities and services which are already at risk.

The team at South Cliff Holiday Park will contact each customer individually over the next few days to discuss either changing the dates of holidays already booked, or refunding the cost of those holidays. Customers will be contacted in date order of their bookings. Staff at the Holiday Park would like to thank customers for their patience as they work as quickly as possible through the bookings. The team will also talk to individual caravan licensees on the site.

Destination facilities manager Alex Crutchley said : “We know how disappointing this will be for all those affected but we have had to make these decisions in order to ensure the safety and security of our guests, owners and site teams.

“This ever-changing situation is incredibly difficult for you as our customers, and for our teams. We are experiencing a high volume of calls currently and our teams will contact you directly over the forthcoming days. Please be patient -thank you.”

East Riding Libraries and Customer Service Centres : Libraries including the mobile library service will close from 5pm today (Monday March 23). Multi Service Centres and Customer Service Centres will remain open for customers requiring urgent council services only.

Library and council services will continue to be available online at www.eastriding.gov.uk and via telephone on 01482 393939.

Fines will not be charged during the closure period.

Holiday Cottages at Sewerby Hall and Gardens : No more bookings will be taken until late May at the earliest.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As a council, we are following all the Government and Public Health England guidelines to work with the community in the East Riding to protect our customers and staff.

“We will of course work to prioritise those services which are vital for our residents throughout this period. We recognise that these significant closures will cause inconvenience, but we are sure that the public will understand the need for us all to behave differently over the coming weeks and months.

“The council will issue regular updates via its website and social media channels and through the local media to ensure our residents, businesses and the communities we serve are fully up to date as the situation changes and develops over the coming period."

“This is an unprecedented situation and is changing on a daily basis. The council is in regular contact with the Government, Public Health England and its partner agencies.”