Last Quiz on Earth show heads to arts centre

Theatre fans and pub quiz enthusiasts alike are in for a real treat this spring as Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) welcomes the return of Box of Tricks Theatre Company with its brand new show The Last Quiz on Earth.

Promising audiences a very different experience of live performance The Last Quiz Night on Earth is an immersive, innovative new play by Alison Carr, which lands at PAC on Friday, March 20.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “The last time Box of Tricks Theatre Company visited PAC they wowed and wholly entertained us with their acclaimed Chip Shop Chips, an immersive theatre experience which our audiences still talk about.

“So, we can’t wait to welcome them back to the venue with their brand new which looks set to be an absolute blast.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets.