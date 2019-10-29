Langlands tickled pink for cancer cause

Staff at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe recently rallied together to support breast cancer charity Breast Cancer Now, raising more than £1,000 during the charity’s annual Wear It Pink day.

Rose Deeth is a regular at Langlands cafe, so when she suggested the business might be able to help her raise money for Wear It Pink day, staff were happy to get involved.

Langlands managing director James Ducker, said: “What made the event such a fantastic event was the amazing team spirit that went into pulling everything together so quickly. In particular, our farm shop supervisor Trish Elvidge and plant area manager Mandy Warry, along with all our team in Shiptonthorpe, really took the challenge of organising the event to heart.

“What our staff achieved is nothing short of incredible.”