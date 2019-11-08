Langlands’ Children in Need fundraising starts at Burgess Ice Cream factory

It was a ‘cream come true’ for locals this half term when Pudsey Bear paid a visit to a Market Weighton ice cream factory.

The Children in Need mascot joined James Ducker from Langlands Garden Centre and local children at the Burgess Ice Cream factory where they were shown how to make ice cream.

Joe Graham, Trish Elvidge, Pudsey and James Ducker ahead of the Children in Need fundraising campaign.

The visit kick-started Langlands’ 2019 Children in Need campaign. The team is aiming to raise £5,000 through a range of initiatives, the first of which is a collaboration with Burgess Ice Cream to create a limited-edition ice cream.

A percentage of the proceeds from Pudsey’s Dream ice cream sales will be donated to the appeal.

After donning hair nets and lab coats, Pudsey, Mr Ducker, and the children headed into the factory where they were shown how ice cream is made by Burgess general manager Richard Wilson, and each had a turn mixing the new product.

Eve Wilson was one of the children involved. She said: “I can’t believe I made ice cream with Pudsey Bear! It was so exciting, and I can’t wait to try the ice cream.”

Mr Ducker said: “Our staff are aiming to raise £5,000 for Children in Need through a whole host of different activities. The charity ice cream is the first of those, and the visit from Pudsey was a great way to get the fundraising off the ground.

“Everyone did a fantastic job and whilst I think we have some superb future ice cream makers on our hands, Pudsey Bear might be better sticking to his day job!”