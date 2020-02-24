Langlands calling for help to trace its roots at heritage event

A local garden centre business will celebrate its 65-year history with a heritage event, inviting past staff and customers to come and share their stories from the company’s past.

‘Looking Back at Langlands: A History in the Making’ will take place from 2pm on Thursday, February 27 at Langlands’ Shiptonthorpe branch. The team will at the garden centre will be gathering people’s photos, fond memories and recollections of the business over the last few decades.

Langlands Garden Centre, which trades from three sites with 180 staff, was founded by Walter Ducker in 1955 and is currently run by his grandson James Ducker, who became the majority shareholder of the business in 2018.

The business started life as a small nursery in Bingley, before moving to the current site in Shiptonthorpe which was purchased in 1964 to allow for expansion. James’ father, Robert, and mother, Janet, are both still involved in the business.

Over the years, the business has diversified, opening giftware departments and farm shops. Coffee shops, café bars and award-winning eating outlets completed the experience that has seen customers returning for over half a decade.

James said: “For 65 years our business has grown and sold millions of plants to customers throughout Yorkshire and the rest of the UK, and we are proud to have had so many customers and staff from throughout that time.

“We already have a page on our website dedicated to our history and heritage, and we hope to be able to expand on that with anecdotes from our loyal customers, without whom our success would not be possible. If anyone has old photos, plant catalogues or stories of what the business used to be like, we’d love for them to come along and share them with us.”

For more information on the event, get in touch with the Langlands team by emailing events@langlandsgardencentre.co.uk or calling 01430 873426 or visit www.langlandsgardencentre.co.uk/events