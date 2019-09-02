Landscapes exhibition at PAC

A scientist turned teacher turned full-time artist has spoken of how her love of fell running through Yorkshire’s landscapes has inspired her work as her new exhibition is about to open at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Sue Slack takes her inspiration from the natural landscapes of the Yorkshire Wolds, Moors and Dales that surround her, working predominately in acrylic and using a unique layering technique to create stunning paintings instantly recognisable due to their bold colours.

Artist Sue Slack's work has been inspired by Yorkshire's amazing landscapes.

Now Sue’s exhibition ‘Landscapes’ will open at PAC tomorrow (Tuesday, September 3) and runs until Saturday, October 19.

Over the years, Sue has experimented with a range of techniques but her main inspiration has remained the Yorkshire landscapes that surround her home of over 20 years in Lockton.

Sue said: “I do get a sense of pride when my paintings are exhibited well.

“Exhibiting is a major part of my job. I love it when it all comes together – and you never know exactly how it’s going to look and whether you are going to get everything done in time.”

A special preview night will take place on Friday, September 6 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.