La Bella show at village hall

ArtERY (Art East Riding of Yorkshire), a rural touring scheme, will be bringing a show to Yapham cum Meltonby Village Hall on Friday, November, 8 (7.30pm start).

La Bella and The Lost Chord of Ulanbataar is billed as a fast-paced medley of music and laughter which is certain to delight audiences and is part of ArtERY Live’s Autumn season.

The show follows three hapless musicologists on their quest to find the fabled lost chord which will enable any musician to find enlightenment or play any tune.

A spokesman for ArtERY Live said: “The show aims to take the audience on an adventure round the world during which La Bella will play a medley of tunes, including The Spice Girls – Viva Forever, Daft Punk – Get Lucky, Jackson Five- Blame it on the Boogie and Jason Mraz – I’m Yours to name a few.

“The show is a must for music-lovers in East Yorkshire and will feature some of the band’s original tracks too.”

For tickets (from £6 upwards depending on venue) email ianstubbings@btconnect.com or call 01759 304773.