KP Resort hosts Trilby Tour contest

The amateur golf competition the William Hunt Trilby Tour recently returned to The Kilnwick Percy Resort to find its 2019 Champion of Yorkshire.

The prestigious event saw 144 competitors take to the greens to test their golfing skills and see if they had what it takes to become this year’s Yorkshire winner.

Although the name of the overall winner has not yet been formally announced, a score of 38pts won the day and now the top 10 players will be heading to Hull Golf Club to play in the International Grand Final tomorrow (Thursday, August 29”.

Head of Golf for Darwin Escapes, Ashley Pheasant said: “It was great to welcome The Trilby Tour team back. I can’t credit Keith Callander and his green keeping team enough for how they presented the course.”