Knitters needed to create world’s largest socks

An artist is appealing to local knitters for help to create the world’s biggest pair of socks as part of an exhibition at Pocklington Arts Centre.

Inspired by children and adults with Down Syndrome, especially her energetic son James, award-winning artist Sue Clayton will unveil a collection of 12 brand new portraits at PAC early next year in an exhibition entitled ‘Downright Marvellous At Large’.

As part of the exhibition, which will run at PAC from Tuesday, January 14 to Saturday, March 21 ahead of a national tour, Sue is planning to hang the world’s biggest pair of socks as an art installation in PAC’S studio in the run up to World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday, March 21.

Now she is appealing for the community to get knitting to help make this possible.

The public are asked to knit squares, measuring 8x8 inches, in any colour which will then be sewn together in the world record-breaking attempt.

The squares must be knitted and not crocheted and dropped off at the arts centre by Friday, December 6. The completed knitted squares will eventually go towards making blankets for a homeless charity.

Socks are used because their shape replicates that of the extra 21st chromosome that people with Down Syndrome have.

Sue said: “I put on the original ‘Downright Marvellous’ exhibition at PAC in 2015, which mainly depicted young children who have Down Syndrome, so this time I wanted to make it even more spectacular.

“I hope it will add an extra fun dimension to the exhibition, which the whole community can get behind, whilst importantly raising awareness of and celebrating the uniqueness and diversity of Down Syndrome.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for more details.