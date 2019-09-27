Keston Cobblers Club brings 10th anniversary celebration to the arts centre

There is just one week to go before Keston Cobblers Club bring a very special 10th anniversary celebration to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Hailed by BBC Legend Bob Harris as a “fantastic discovery” the band have been making and performing foot stomping, harmony driven, instrument swapping, indie folk music together for a decade and now they are embarking on a special UK celebratory tour.

People will be joining The Cobblers at PAC on Thursday, October 3, 8pm, to enjoy a one-of-a-kind concert of two halves, with no support, featuring all the favourite tracks from the past ten years in chronological order, plus a few surprises along the way.

PAC director, Janet Farmer, said: “We’re delighted that the Keston Cobblers Club will be bringing this very special concert to PAC for a night that is sure to get the audience toe tapping and smiling the whole way through.

“This is very much a one-of-a-kind show so if you haven’t got your tickets yet I would advise you to snap them up quickly or risk missing out on a truly special night of live music that will heel your soles.”

Tickets £15 each available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.