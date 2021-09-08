Jug and Bottle owner Louise set to walk a marathon for MIND charity and local youth club

Louise Smith will be walking a marathon on September 25.

Louise Smith will be tackling the feat on Saturday, September 25 and has set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to accrue funds.

Louise had set herself a £500 target, but thanks to donations from 23 supporters, she has already surpassed this total – attracting £512 for the causes.

Any money raised for the youth club will go towards new equipment as children get together again after the Covid lockdowns.

She said: “Twice I’ve had troubled times with depression and anxiety. But through counselling, pills, exercise, support and time, I managed to get myself well again.

“Recently I’ve taken to walking the local footpaths and found I started to find a peace within. Time alone.

“Time away from my every day chaos and demands. Quiet when I wanted and needed it.

“I’ve learnt that if you don’t create time for yourself, you never get it, because it certainly doesn’t magically appear.

“So I was prompted by an Aunt to put this walking malarkey to good use and raise some money. So with walking and fundraising coupled together I thought I’d set myself the challenge of walking a marathon.

“If the money I raise can help one person or one family, by whatever means through a tough time, when their mental health is under pressure, then my feet are more than happy to suffer a few blisters with this challenge.

“The other money will help build up equipment or project work for the children at the revived youth club.

“After such a long time in Lockdown the kids are thriving being together again.”