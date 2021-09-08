Jug and Bottle owner Louise set to walk a marathon for MIND charity and local youth club
The owner of the Jug and Bottle at Bubwith is set to walk a marathon later this month to raise funds for mental health charity MIND and the local youth club.
Louise Smith will be tackling the feat on Saturday, September 25 and has set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to accrue funds.
Louise had set herself a £500 target, but thanks to donations from 23 supporters, she has already surpassed this total – attracting £512 for the causes.
Any money raised for the youth club will go towards new equipment as children get together again after the Covid lockdowns.
She said: “Twice I’ve had troubled times with depression and anxiety. But through counselling, pills, exercise, support and time, I managed to get myself well again.
“Recently I’ve taken to walking the local footpaths and found I started to find a peace within. Time alone.
“Time away from my every day chaos and demands. Quiet when I wanted and needed it.
“I’ve learnt that if you don’t create time for yourself, you never get it, because it certainly doesn’t magically appear.
“So I was prompted by an Aunt to put this walking malarkey to good use and raise some money. So with walking and fundraising coupled together I thought I’d set myself the challenge of walking a marathon.
“If the money I raise can help one person or one family, by whatever means through a tough time, when their mental health is under pressure, then my feet are more than happy to suffer a few blisters with this challenge.
“The other money will help build up equipment or project work for the children at the revived youth club.
“After such a long time in Lockdown the kids are thriving being together again.”
Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-smith-638 to support the marathon walk.