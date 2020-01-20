Jug and Bottle is sta-gin-g its second festival

Gin lovers can look forward to a special festival held at Bubwith in March.

The Jug and Bottle’s Second Gin Festival will take place on Saturday, March 14, catering for aficionados who are passionate about the drink.

The venue is a destination deli and off-license at the heart of village life.

Not only do the locals enjoy a wide selection of unusual and small-batch gins thanks to the well-stocked Jug, but they are also well-educated about the history and types of gin thanks to a regular small gin tasting events and popular monthly pop-up bars.

All of this is down to owner Louise Smith who picked up on the emerging trend for new gins early on and started dedicating more and more shelf space to it as it grew in popularity.

It was after attending several large gin festivals that Louise decided that she wanted to run her own festival, the first of which was held last year.

She said: “The larger festivals have lost their appeal. The last one I went to didn’t have great gins, lacked atmosphere and I didn’t really learn much from the event. I came away very disappointed.

“I want this festival to be a journey of discovery. It will be a smaller venue, great atmosphere, a bit quirky and plenty of new gins to the market, both in brands and in expressions.”

There will be 30 gins, carefully chosen to showcase popular trends and new introductions to the market. Tickets include a welcome G&T, and a commemorative glass.

Festival tickets are available from The Jug and Bottle or online at www.jugandbottle.co.uk/events.