Jubilee Park’s new gym officially open

Fangfoss residents recently braved the torrential rain to welcome a new fitness facility at the village’s Jubilee Park.

The outdoor gym equipment at the park was officially opened earlier this month.

Residents enjoy some much-needed refreshments in the marquee at the official opening.

Several local residents defied the weather to see Dave Nelson declare the gym open.

He was the committee member successful in obtaining a grant from the Community Lottery Fund.

A spokesman said: “After the official opening there was a little gathering in the marquee with mulled wine, soup, and hot food served to those people who ventured out on the wet afternoon.

“Children were quite keen to toast marshmallows over the firepit and didn’t seem to mind getting wet.

“There is now no excuse for the residents of Fangfoss to be unfit.”