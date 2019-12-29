Joint Minerals Local Plan available for public viewing

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council have adopted the East Riding of Yorkshire and Kingston upon Hull Joint Minerals Local Plan (the Plan).

The plan sets out where new sand and gravel and chalk extraction could take place.

It also provides a suite of planning policies to manage new quarrying proposals, manage oil and gas developments, safeguard mineral infrastructure and facilities, and address the potential impacts and benefits of minerals development.

The plan and related documents can be viewed on the council’s website (https://www.eastriding.gov.uk/planning-permission-and-building-control/planning-policy-and-the-local-plan/joint-minerals-plan.

Paper copies are available to view at the council’s principal office (County Hall, Cross Street, Beverley, HU17 9BA) and the main East Riding libraries during normal opening hours.

Further information can be obtained from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s forward planning team on 01482 391750 or forward.planning@eastriding.gov.uk.