Join PAC’s Blues and Roots party

Two world-renowned master guitarists will be live in concert at Pocklington Arts Centre’s popular Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend.

Ace guitarist Robbie McIntosh, who has toured with the likes of Paul McCartney, Norah Jones, and The Pretenders will join renowned blues slide guitarist Michael Messer for a weekend of expert tuition, jam sessions, and student performances from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17.

A highlight of the weekend is the Acoustic Blues House Party on Saturday which will provide a unique opportunity to hear Michael and Robbie playing the blues together, solo, and with some special guests in an intimate, relaxed, ‘unplugged’ style performance.

Michael, who has been running the weekend for the past six years, said: “The Acoustic Blues House Party is a real highlight of what is a truly wonderful weekend of acoustic blues and roots music.

“Last year’s event was an incredible success, with more than 30 students enjoying the weekend which generated over £15,000 for the local economy, and we hope we have just as much success this year. It’s without doubt one of my favourite events of the year. It is always such a pleasure to play at PAC; the atmosphere is something truly special.”

Tickets for the Blues House Party are £12. Call 01759 301547 to buy tickets for events across the whole weekend.