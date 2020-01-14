Jerome’s 50th birthday gig at York Barbican

A Pocklington man is planning to celebrate his 50th birthday in a very unusual way – raising money for good causes in the process.

Jerome Remblance, who runs the Beach House bar in town, will be performing with a 15-piece band at the Barbican in York.

Jerome has been a semi-professional singer for many years and will be putting on a show at the city venue as he raises funds for York Against Cancer and Diabetes UK. The gig takes place on Tuesday, March 31 and tickets for the event are still available.

Jerome said: “I’ll be performing with a 15-piece band and there will be one or two surprises on the night.

“I am delighted to say that over half of the tickets have already gone, so thank you to those who have bought theirs already! I’m really looking forward to seeing you.”

Back in the 90s, Jerome sang with an original funk-soul band called ‘Naked Orange’. However, the band disbanded due to other commitments. Since the band split Jerome has gone on to sing on his own.

It is Jerome’s ambition to play in a big venue with a professional band and sees turning 50 as the perfect time to fulfil this aim.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to do this but never got round to it, and the longer I leave it, it just won’t happen.

“I’m really excited to be playing York Barbican.”

○ Go to https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/jerome-remblance/ to buy tickets for the event or go to https://www.facebook.com/jerome.remblance for more information.