Jenny will take on skydive for Orchard Court

A Market Weighton woman is set to take the plunge for a cause close to her heart.

Jenny Elgey is planning to skydive and raise at least £1,000 which would go towards the cost of garden improvements at Orchard Court.

Orchard Court is an independent living facility for adults with either learning disabilities, physical disabilities or both. It is made up of a group of one, two and three bedroom flats housing up to 14 people at any one time and staffed 24 hours a day.

Jenny has worked as a support worker there for nine years and is hoping her skydive, which will take place at Grindale near Bridlington on Sunday, May 24, will help enhance the garden area.

She said: “I love a challenge and I love my job, so that is why I’m doing this. What better way to challenge myself and to improve the well being of some amazing people.

“12 people are currently living here. They receive support from a fantastic staff team to live as independently as possible.

“This includes daily tasks, such as cooking and cleaning as well as accessing the community to shop, go to the cinema and theatre and to have holidays.

“The money raised will go to remove part of the lawn and create a much larger patio area to benefit both our wheelchair users and the other tenants who live here.

“We would also like to make part of the garden into a memorial for ‘Paul’ who we sadly lost last year.”

Jenny has set up a Just Giving page to help with the fundraising campaign.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jennifer-elgey to support her.