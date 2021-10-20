Jazz concert to bring in notes for Bishop Wilton village hall

Jazz duo Ian Millar (saxophone) and Dominic Spencer (piano) will be at Bishop Wilton village hall.

A special concert to raise funds for a village hall has been planned in November.

Jazz duo Ian Millar (saxophone) and Dominic Spencer (piano) will be at Bishop Wilton village hall on Friday, November 19 to raise funds for the venue.

Based in Edinburgh, the pair been enjoying great success travelling up and down the UK with their popular “Jazz in the Village” concerts.

Mr Millar said: “We play accessible, melodic jazz and tell amusing stories about some our touring experiences. We usually set the hall out in a cabaret style with low lighting and tea light candles on the tables, to create an intimate concert setting.

“Our concerts are usually well attended and we have had some wonderful evenings.”

Advance tickets (£10) are available from [email protected] or by calling 07779 337631.