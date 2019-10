A Pocklington boy who has been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy recently scooped a Yorkshire Children of Courage award.

Jack Sowden was diagnosed with the muscle wasting disease when he was just four.

Jack claimed the Special Recognition Award at a ceremony in Leeds.

Jack’s mum, Claire, said: “We are beyond proud of our little man. Jack is currently on a clinical trial so has to endure lots of tests and assessments but just keeps on going with a smile on his face.”