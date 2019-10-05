IN PICTURES: Spectacular Northern Lights display returns to York Minster this month
York Minster is once again planning to welcome the Northern Lights sound and light projection spectacular for a seven-night run at the end of October.
The installation, which is inspired by the Minster’s medieval stained glass and architecture, will be shown from Thursday October 24 to Thursday October 31.
1. Northern Lights at York Minster
A captivating view of the Minster ceiling
2. Northern Lights at York Minster
The captivating display will enthral visitors
3. Northern Lights at York Minster
The experience lasts around 30 minutes
4. Northern Lights at York Minster
The light display was a hit when it first appeared last June
