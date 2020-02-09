Important changes at A1079 roundabout

The extensive work to upgrade the roundabout at Shiptonthorpe has just passed a key milestone.

Motorists using the route will have noticed an important change after the new fifth arm of the Shiptonthorpe Roundabout opened to traffic.

This important milestone means that A1079 York-bound traffic using Shiptonthorpe Roundabout must use the new link road constructed as part of the project, which involved increasing the capacity of the roundabout by widening the entry and exit lanes and providing the fifth arm on the A1079.

The overall aim of the scheme is to reduce the delays and congestion that can form on the A1079 approaches to the roundabout at peak times and to cater for future traffic growth.

The new fifth arm at the roundabout will allow through traffic to safely bypass the existing accesses to businesses while creating a dedicated access road to the garden centre, petrol station and fast food outlet.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities, said: “We would like to thank all motorists and the travelling public for their continued patience and understanding while this important infrastructure project is being delivered.

“Once complete, the improvements will offer great benefits to all road users at what is a very busy junction between two major routes (A1079/A614).

“It is anticipated that final work on the scheme will be completed in March and the council and its contractor will continue to keep any disruption to a minimum.”

The £3.9million scheme includes a £3.12m contribution from the Government’s Local Growth Fund secured by York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership, following a successful bid by the council.