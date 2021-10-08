Iconic band The Animals set to play live at Pocklington Arts Centre next year

Tickets for The Animals live at PAC on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8pm are £32.50 and are on sale now.

Regarded as one of the most iconic pop, rhythm and blues bands of the 1960s, The Animals also gave us such hits as ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’, ‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ and ‘Baby, Let Me Take You Home.’

The ‘House of the Rising Sun’ catapulted the band to fame in 1964, rising to number one in the UK, US and Canada and now recognised in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Songs of All Time.

Now on Friday, April 29, 2022 you can hear it live when the band bring their farewell tour to PAC with special guest Maggie Bell for a night of nostalgia and memories, accompanied by some of the greatest songs of all time.

PAC Director Janet Farmer said: “An act of this calibre really needs no introduction.

“PAC has hosted many of the great heritage bands over the years including The Searchers, The Manfreds, The Blues Band, PJ Proby, and Marty Wilde so we are delighted to welcome The Animals whose hits endure to this day.

“It’s their farewell tour this could very well be your last chance to see them live on stage.

“It’s a very special opportunity not to be missed.”

Tickets for The Animals live at PAC on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8pm are £32.50 and are on sale now.